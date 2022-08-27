Search

27 Aug 2022

Ged Garner grabs dramatic equaliser to earn Fleetwood point at Lincoln

27 Aug 2022 6:25 PM

Lincoln let a two-goal lead slip as Fleetwood substitute Ged Garner earned his side an unlikely 2-2 draw during nine minutes of stoppage time.

After Ted Bishop had helped himself to an early double, Paddy Lane pulled a goal back for the Cod Army before half-time paving the way for Garner’s late show.

A neat move on the left involving Sean Roughan and Tashan Oakley-Boothe saw the latter cross for Bishop to convert after just six minutes, following Tom Hopper’s clever dummy.

Eight minutes later, Bishop converted from close range once more and again it was a ball played in from the left – this time from Roughan.

At the other end, meanwhile, Danny Andrew rifled a shot goalwards after finding space in the Lincoln area but goalkeeper Carl Rushworth kept the ball out with his head.

The visitors reduced the arrears in the 32nd minute, however, after Dan Batty’s perfect through-ball found Lane, who calmly slotted under Rushworth.

After the break, Town substitute Promise Omochere went close to bundling his side level during a scramble while Hopper and Charley Kendall spurned an Imps opportunity by waiting for the referee to whistle – who instead played advantage after Ben House had been fouled.

Garner then popped up unmarked to head home Andrew’s free-kick in the second minute of time added on.

Local News

