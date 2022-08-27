Search

27 Aug 2022

Callum Styles equaliser earns Barnsley point to knock Ipswich off top spot

Callum Styles equaliser earns Barnsley point to knock Ipswich off top spot

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Aug 2022 6:33 PM

Ipswich had to settle for a 2-2 draw against a tenacious Barnsley side which resulted in the Tractor Boys surrendering top spot to Portsmouth on goals scored.

A stunning free-kick from 25 yards by Town’s Conor Chaplin was cancelled out by Jack Aitchison’s header but Sam Morsy got the home side back in front only for Callum Styles to deny Ipswich the three points.

Chaplin broke the deadlock in the 27th minute when he rifled the ball past a helpless Brad Collins after Wes Burns was fouled by Luca Connell.

But Barnsley hit back six minutes later when Aitchison headed home following a cross from Connell.

Town took the lead again in the 70th minute when Morsy’s late run into the penalty area led to him latching onto a pinpoint cross from Burns.

Marcus Harness had the ball in the back of the net moments later but he was adjudged to have fouled Mads Andersen.

Barnsley hit back in the 75th minute when Styles headed home from a Connell corner.

Luke Woolfenden’s header struck the post while Collins had to dive full length to keep out Kane Vincent-Young’s diving header in the closing stages.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media