Maidstone leave it late to beat Torquay

James Alabi struck in the 87th minute to earn Maidstone a 1-0 win over Torquay.
The visitors started brightly and came close to an opener when Jake Andrews forced his way into the Maidstone box before shooting straight at Yusuf Mersin.
Andrews had another chance on the half-hour mark when he chased down a long ball before striking just wide of the target.
Maidstone almost broke the deadlock late on when Roarie Deacon’s header forced substitute goalkeeper Rhys Lovett to tip over the bar.
But, just a minute later, the hosts had their deserved goal when Alabi emphatically finished from Deacon’s ball across goal to claim victory.
Sand Artist 'Manu' on Tra Ban Beach at St. John's Point during the Killaghtee Festival. Picture Thomas Gallagher
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.