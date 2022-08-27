Search

27 Aug 2022

Callum Reynolds effort enough as Bromley edge sorry Scunthorpe

Callum Reynolds effort enough as Bromley edge sorry Scunthorpe

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Aug 2022 6:40 PM

Callum Reynolds struck a second-half winner as 10-man Bromley beat Scunthorpe 1-0 at Hayes Lane for their third-straight win.

Reynolds turned home the only goal from close range soon after the interval, while Chris Bush had been sent off in the first half.

Bromley were reduced to 10 men when defender Bush was shown a straight red card after appearing to stamp on Scunthorpe striker Joe Nuttall.

Referee Aaron Jackson then ordered Bromley assistant manager Alan Dunne from the technical area for persistently remonstrating with the official.

Bromley forward Michael Cheek spurned the best chance in the first 45 minutes, firing the ball off target from George Alexander’s low cross.

But Reynolds broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute, bundling the ball home following a free-kick to send the Iron spiralling to a fourth-straight defeat to sit third from bottom.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media