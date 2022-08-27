Search

27 Aug 2022

Dane Scarlett nets winner as Portsmouth maintain unbeaten start at Port Vale

27 Aug 2022 6:43 PM

Dane Scarlett hit a first-half winner as high-flying Portsmouth beat hosts Port Vale 1-0.

The on-loan Spurs man opened his account for Pompey as they extended their unbeaten start to the season to six matches and moved up two spots to the top of Sky Bet League One.

The vital strike came in the 25th minute, when Scarlett timed his run perfectly to latch on to a threaded ball from Marlon Pack.

Outpacing the chasing defenders, Scarlett drew goalkeeper Jack Stevens before chipping him for his first goal in Pompey colours.

Vale had opportunities to level late in the half, but Ellis Harrison’s header from a Connor Hall cross was saved by Josh Griffiths, and the keeper was able to watch as Hall later nodded his own chance over the bar.

Chances in the second half proved difficult to come by for both sides.

Wayward efforts from Joe Rafferty and substitutes Reeco Hackett and Joe Morrell were the best the visitors could produce.

At the other end, Griffiths had routine second-half catches to make from Hall and Harrison headers.

But he had to react well to secure his clean sheet with a sharp near-post stop to deny Funso Ojo deep into stoppage time as Portsmouth held out for their fourth win in six league games.

Local News

