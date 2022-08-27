Search

27 Aug 2022

James Rowberry enjoying what he is seeing from Omar Bogle

James Rowberry enjoying what he is seeing from Omar Bogle

27 Aug 2022 7:34 PM

Newport manager James Rowberry believes Omar Bogle has a new-found “drive” after the journeyman striker took his season’s tally to five in a 4-0 triumph at Harrogate.

Bogle, who made Newport the 13th club of his career in the summer, bagged a brace against the Sulphurites, whilst also playing a hand in Kayne Ramsay’s own goal with Theirry Nevers completing the rout.

All the goals were scored before the interval and, on the 6ft 2in target man’s impact this term, Rowberry said: “He showed his experience, ruthlessness and a drive that I’ve not seen in him for a while.

“He had no right to score the first goal and wasn’t happy to come off because he wanted a hat-trick but he’s on the right path and realises he’s got to work hard to maintain these levels.”

Newport’s victory was their third on the trot following last weekend’s first league win of the season against Tranmere and a midweek Carabao Cup success over Portsmouth, with Rowberry adding: “It was a perfect day in terms of the result and performance. The assists and finishes for the goals were first class, which shows the practice the players put in to that.

“Being 4-0 down, they then came out all guns blazing in the second half and the most pleasing thing was we kept the clean sheet we have been wanting. We managed the game well in the second half, which shows our experience.

“But I won’t be getting carried away – I’ve made that mistake in the past and it’s all a learning experience.”

Simon Weaver watched his team equal their heaviest defeat as an EFL outfit and admitted his young players need to become accustomed to the harsh realities of League Two.

“It was a bad day at the office for everyone involved and I can’t say we saw that coming,” he said.

“We had a positive week in training, but we opened the door for them four times in the first half.

“I can only apologise to the fans because we desperately wanted to win the game and a scoreline like 4-0 really does hurt you. We need to have a look at the players’ reaction to disappointment, because we fell off a cliff and couldn’t steady the ship.

“We’ve got young loan lads and lads stepping up to the level and it will hopefully be a good education for them in how to react as men in a tough environment. Newport have a strong squad, but it wasn’t incredible football that won them the game – there were self-inflicted issues that hurt us. You have to build up a resilience in football and an attitude not to go under.”

