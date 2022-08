British football’s nine-goal wonders

Celtic became the second top-tier British club to dole out a 9-0 thrashing this weekend as they romped to victory at Dundee United.

Ange Postecoglou’s side made it five wins from five in spectacular fashion as Kyogo Furuhashi and Liel Abada both hit hat-tricks with Jota, Josip Juranovic and Carl Starfelt also getting in on the act.

Celtic’s cinch Premiership win came less than 24 hours after Liverpool hammered Bournemouth by the same scoreline to equal the Premier League’s record victory.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the six previous occasions when teams have scored nine goals across the two divisions.

Liverpool 9 Bournemouth 0, August 2022

Roberto Firmino scored two and made three, with a brace too for Luis Diaz. Harvey Elliott’s first Premier League goal, Fabio Carvalho, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and a Chris Mepham own goal completed the scoring.

Manchester United 9 Southampton 0, February 2021

O̶n̶e̶T̶w̶o̶T̶h̶r̶e̶e̶F̶o̶u̶r̶F̶i̶v̶e̶S̶i̶x̶S̶e̶v̶e̶n̶E̶i̶g̶h̶t̶NINE! Man Utd equal their biggest-ever Premier League win 🔴#MUNSOU pic.twitter.com/tegaK1SQF3 — Premier League (@premierleague) February 2, 2021

Alexandre Jankewitz’s red card within 90 seconds of his first senior start left Saints with an uphill battle from the outset. Anthony Martial netted twice while Saints defender Roman Bednarek scored an own goal and was also sent off. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes and Daniel James were the other scorers.

Southampton 0 Leicester 9, October 2019

Southampton had Ryan Bertrand sent off for a studs-up challenge on Ayoze Perez in the build-up to the opening goal, setting the tone for the night. Ben Chilwell got that goal in the 10th minute and Perez went on to complete a hat-trick. Jamie Vardy also got a treble, wrapping it up with a spot-kick in added time. Youri Tielemans and James Maddison also found the target.

Celtic 9 Aberdeen 0, November 2010

Paul Hartley’s red card put the visitors on the back foot as it was the turn of Anthony Stokes and Gary Hooper to argue over the match ball with the pair both scoring hat-tricks. Thomas Rogne’s red card for Celtic did not stop the onslaught as a Josh Magennis own goal and efforts from Joe Ledley and Pat McCourt completed the triumph.

Tottenham 9 Wigan 1, November 2009

Striker Jermain Defoe scored five times and Aaron Lennon, Peter Crouch, David Bentley and Niko Kranjcar were also on target, with Paul Scharner replying for the visitors.

Striker Jermain Defoe scored five times and Aaron Lennon, Peter Crouch, David Bentley and Niko Kranjcar were also on target, with Paul Scharner replying for the visitors.

Manchester United 9 Ipswich 0, March 1995

Andy Cole led the way with five goals, with Mark Hughes (two), Paul Ince and Roy Keane also netting for United against an Ipswich team who finished bottom at the end of the season.

Andy Cole led the way with five goals, with Mark Hughes (two), Paul Ince and Roy Keane also netting for United against an Ipswich team who finished bottom at the end of the season.