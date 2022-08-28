Search

28 Aug 2022

Alex Neil leaves Sunderland to become manager of Championship rivals Stoke

Alex Neil leaves Sunderland to become manager of Championship rivals Stoke

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Aug 2022 6:37 PM

Alex Neil has quit Sunderland to take over as Stoke boss, the Sky Bet Championship clubs confirmed on Sunday afternoon.

The former Norwich and Preston manager has signed a three-year deal with the Potters, having watched their win over Blackburn from the stands on Saturday.

Neil had taken over at the Stadium of Light in February and led the Black Cats back into the second tier through the League One play-offs.

But he departs under a cloud, with the Wearside club claiming they had offered him an improved deal despite the fact he had only signed a fresh contract weeks ago.

“Alex was our number one choice to become our new manager and I’m delighted we have secured his services so quickly,” said Stoke joint-chairman John Coates.

“His managerial pedigree is excellent with three promotions already on his CV and we are looking forward to working closely with him to help him realise the ambitions that he and the club share.”

A 13-match unbeaten spell under Neil guided Sunderland into the play-offs, where they went on to beat Wycombe 2-0 to end a four-year stay in League One.

“First and foremost, we want to thank Alex for his contribution to Sunderland AFC,” said the club’s sporting director, Kristjaan Speakman.

“The impact he made is clear and he played an integral role in our promotion last season. Despite signing revised terms earlier this month and receiving an offer to further improve his contract on Friday, Alex felt this was an opportunity that he wanted to pursue.

“We are extremely disappointed by his departure, but we ultimately respect his decision and we wish him well.

“The process to appoint a new head coach is under way and we will provide a further update to our supporters shortly.”

Neil’s first game as Stoke boss comes on Wednesday night when they host Swansea.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media