29 Aug 2022

‘Suffering’ Son Heung-min continues to have his manager’s support

29 Aug 2022 9:00 AM

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says he would be happy for Son Heung-min to marry his daughter as he defended the South Korean.

Son was again below his best in the 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest as he goalless start to the season continued.

He currently looks a far cry from the player that scored 10 goals in the final nine games of last term to claim the Premier League Golden Boot.

Conte has no doubts about Son’s talent or his personality and will continue to back him.

“I understood Sonny is a really sensible player,” he said. “He’s really sensible and a top man, a really good guy. If I am to make an example, if I have to find a husband for my daughter I’d like it to be a person like him.

“In this moment maybe he’s suffering a lot that he’s not scoring. But he has to continue in this way and trust himself because in every game he has the opportunity, the chance to score and then he has to be calm.

“We trust him and the team-mates. You know very well the importance of this player with Harry Kane and for sure he’s a bit disappointed that he’s not scoring but no problem.

“For me, Sonny will always be a nut in my team, in my ambition of football.”

Forest put up a decent fight as they continue to show they will add value to their Premier League.

Their recruitment drive is not over as they aim to make Renan Lodi their 18th signing of the summer.

The Atletico Madrid full-back was in the stands at the City Ground on Sunday ahead of a prospective loan move, that has an option to become permanent.

The 24-year-old Brazilian joins the influx of players to arrive at the club this summer, with boss Steve Cooper wanting more before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

