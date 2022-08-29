Search

29 Aug 2022

New Burnley signing Denis Franchi could come into squad for Millwall clash

29 Aug 2022 4:49 PM

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany could include new goalkeeper signing Denis Franchi in his squad for the home game against Millwall.

Aro Muric remains the Clarets’ number one and Bailey Peacock-Farrell has been on the bench this season, but 19-year-old Italian Franchi, signed from Paris St Germain on Friday, is available.

Kompany has reported no new injuries following Saturday’s 5-1 win at Wigan, but defender Ian Maatsen is still suspended after his red card in the recent home draw against Blackpool.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson came through 66 minutes as he made his first league appearance of the season at Wigan and is expected to be in contention. Scott Twine, Kevin Long and Ashley Westwood are still out.

Millwall pair Zian Flemming and Andreas Voglsammer could be handed their first league starts.

The Lions are bidding to bounce back from successive defeats and summer signings Flemming and Voglsammer have so far had to settle for substitute appearances.

Midfielder Tyler Burey and on-loan Leeds defender Charlie Cresswell are pushing for recalls to the starting line-up.

Forward Mason Bennett remains sidelined after missing the last three games due to a hamstring injury.

