Search

29 Aug 2022

Tendayi Darikwa doubtful for Wigan’s clash with West Brom

Tendayi Darikwa doubtful for Wigan’s clash with West Brom

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Aug 2022 5:06 PM

Wigan defender Tendayi Darikwa is a doubt for Tuesday night’s Sky Bet Championship clash with West Brom.

The 30-year-old full-back suffered a left shoulder injury in Saturday’s 5-1 home defeat to Burnley and will be assessed by Latics boss Leam Richardson.

Winger Gwion Edwards (Achilles) and midfielder Jordan Cousins (thigh) remain sidelined.

Wigan have won just one of their five league games so far on their return to the Championship and will hope to quickly erase the memory of that thumping defeat to the Clarets.

Striker Daryl Dike is still sidelined for West Brom.

The American forward is expected to be out for up to two months with a thigh injury.

The Baggies have been the division’s draw specialists, with four from their six matches to date.

The most recent came at Huddersfield on Saturday, where a brace from Jed Wallace helped them recover from 2-0 down to claim a point.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media