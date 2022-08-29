Search

29 Aug 2022

Adam Chicksen winner against Solihull maintains Notts County’s unbeaten start

29 Aug 2022 6:09 PM

Adam Chicksen fired Notts County up to third in the National League table and ended Solihull Moors’ unbeaten start to the season with the only goal at Meadow Lane.

Chicksen scored midway through the second half to earn a deserved win and stretch his side’s own run to six games without defeat.

The league’s two highest-scoring teams cancelled each other out early on although Macaulay Langstaff, with six goals for the season and four in his last two, looked lively and combined well with Ruben Rodrigues for the hosts.

The pair probed and prodded with Rodrigues firing just wide and having another effort cleared off the line on the stroke of half-time.

Langstaff and Rodrigues continued to threaten into the second half but the visitors’ defence stood firm until Chicksen broke the deadlock with 25 minutes left, finishing first time from Matty Palmer’s cross.

