Lee Ndlovu and Tyrone Marsh bag braces as Boreham Wood thrash Dorking

Lee Ndlovu and Tyrone Marsh bagged a brace apiece as Boreham Wood thrashed Dorking 4-1 in the National League.
Alfie Rutherford put hosts Dorking into a first-half lead, before Ndlovu and Marsh set about turning the tide for the visitors.
Zimbabwe-born striker Ndlovu headed home Zak Brunt’s corner to drag Boreham Wood level, before Marsh got in on the act for a 2-1 lead.
Ndlovu lashed home for his second in the 90th minute, before Marsh latched onto Brunt’s through-ball to gloss the score in added time.
