Ten-man Wealdstone battle to draw with Yeovil

Wealdstone slipped to second in the National League following a hard-fought goalless draw with Yeovil.
The home side were reduced to 10 men after just nine minutes when Lewis Kinsella was shown a red card after a clash with Malachi Linton.
Linton had a golden opportunity to claim all three points for the visitors when they were awarded a penalty midway through the second half, but blazed his spot-kick over the bar.
Neither side could find a winner despite six minutes of injury time, with Wealdstone overtaken in the table by Chesterfield, who won 2-1 at Altrincham.
