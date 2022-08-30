Search

30 Aug 2022

Cameron Norrie eases into second round of US Open

30 Aug 2022 7:06 PM

Cameron Norrie proved far too strong for mercurial Frenchman Benoit Paire as he eased into the second round of the US Open.

Paire is not short on talent, with his backhand one of the best around, but his effort has often been called into question and he barely seemed to try during the first and third sets in sweltering conditions.

Norrie lost just 17 points in the two sets combined either side of a highly competitive second and wrapped up a 6-0 7-6 (1) 6-0 victory in an hour and 40 minutes.

The British number one is playing as a top eight seed at a grand slam for the first time and is firmly in the conversation as a contender for the title, particularly after his run to the Wimbledon semi-finals.

It would be hard to find two tennis players with more different attitudes to their sport and Norrie was focused from the start while Paire made 16 unforced errors – twice the number of points he won – and hit only one winner in a first set that lasted less than 20 minutes.

The second was a different story and, after a brief delay when a spectator collapsed in the stands, Paire broke the Norrie serve to leave himself serving for the set at 5-3.

However, Norrie broke back straight away, dominated the tie-break and, with Paire barely jogging around the court in the third, quickly completed the job.

