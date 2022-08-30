Search

30 Aug 2022

David Cancola makes ‘crazy’ claim Ross County can knock Celtic out of League Cup

David Cancola makes ‘crazy’ claim Ross County can knock Celtic out of League Cup

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Aug 2022 8:18 PM

Ross County midfielder David Cancola knows people will call him “crazy” but he is convinced his side can cause a Premier Sports Cup shock against Celtic.

Celtic travel to Dingwall on the back of their record away victory after scoring nine goals without reply against Dundee United at Tannadice.

The thrashing made it five wins from five for the cinch Premiership champions this season but the hardest test arguably came at Dingwall, where the Hoops needed two goals in the final six minutes to see off Malky Mackay’s side 3-1.

County defender Alex Iacovitti is the only player to score against Ange Postecoglou’s side this season and Cancola is feeling optimistic ahead of the second-round tie even though County suffered a heavy defeat against Rangers on Saturday.

The midfielder said in a club video: “Obviously the fact that we just lost 4-0 at Ibrox doesn’t make it any easier mentally but I think we have had time to look over the game and learn from our mistakes.

“And also we have played Celtic here recently which was a very close game.

“So I don’t think that game will influence our mindset in any way.

“I’m always a very positive and optimistic person. Maybe people will tell me I’m crazy – but I’m very positive for this game and I think we can get a result.

“Cup games are even more unpredictable than league games and, who knows, maybe we can get the upset.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media