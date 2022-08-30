Search

31 Aug 2022

Thomas Tuchel tells Chelsea to ‘toughen up’ after defeat at Southampton

Thomas Tuchel tells Chelsea to ‘toughen up’ after defeat at Southampton

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

31 Aug 2022 12:03 AM

Thomas Tuchel has told Chelsea to “toughen up” in the wake of a chastening 2-1 Premier League defeat at Southampton.

Romeo Lavia and Adam Armstrong fired Saints to a fully-deserved St Mary’s Stadium victory, inflicting Chelsea’s second defeat in their first five league encounters.

Raheem Sterling slotted his third goal in two games to put Chelsea into an early lead, but the visitors’ dominance evaporated in concerning fashion as Saints swept to victory.

Frustrated Chelsea boss Tuchel lamented two “soft, soft, soft” goals, before challenging his players to harden their mindsets.

“We are not tough enough to win these matches at the moment, away from home,” said Tuchel.

“It’s a bit the same story like in (the 3-0 defeat at) Leeds. In Leeds we thought the problem was that we did not score in the first 20, 25 minutes.

“They put us off balance with two goals in two minutes at Leeds and we could not find answers.

“Today we scored so we thought everything was okay, but one set-piece again, one sloppy defending again, and we are off balance.

“And today we did not react to it; we were lucky not to concede the third goal.

“We were not tough enough as a team to react or to push it over the line for us.”

Asked to review the goals Chelsea conceded, Tuchel continued: “Soft, soft, soft. What stops that? Stop it by pure mentality. Stop it by pure mentality.

“There is no superiority for the opponent, there is no need to get shots away, there is no need.

“Just toughen up as a team. And show the mentality. This is today my assessment.

“I don’t like to talk about it normally because you cannot prove it with the data, body position or with the tactical position in defeat. But it’s like this.

“Both goals are cheap goals, soft goals, and should not happen if you expect to win a Premier League match, a night game and an away game.

“With our demands and the ambitions we have, it’s even more important if key players are missing that we need to show a different mentality.

“It’s not enough at the moment to be defeated in Southampton. There’s no shame in it, we are humble enough to accept that we can lose football matches.

“But it’s too easy to push us off the track, it’s too easy to win challenges, it’s too easy to bully us.”

Southampton were left to toast a famous win, with a raucous crowd delighting in upending the 2021 Champions League winners.

Defender Armel Bella-Kotchap summed up Saints’ youthful exuberance with a fine, exacting performance, to leave manager Ralph Hasenhuttl delighted.

“When you see the physical quality he has it is perfect for the Premier League,” said Hasenhuttl. “And this is what we hoped for in the summer.

“I was more questioning if he had the right mindset but it seems the Premier League is so interesting for him and he is fully focused.

“The atmosphere tonight was sensational. That carried us over the last 15 minutes when we were sometimes under pressure.

“Everything is very positive except a worrying hamstring injury for Romeo (Lavia), who hopefully will not be out for too long.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media