Wales and The West aiming to grab Racing League lead at Windsor

It is tight at the top of the Racing League with only one point separating leaders London and The South and second-placed Wales and The West as the six-week Thursday evening roadshow moves on to Windsor.

All 13 runners for Wales and The West collected points at Newcastle and Jamie Osborne’s region is aiming to repeat the dose this week with a full complement of 14 runners across the seven races on the card.

The ace in his Wales and The West pack for Windsor could well be Clive Cox’s Lost Angel, who runs in the William Hill Bet Boost Racing League R23 and is partnered by Osborne’s daughter Saffie, who was aboard the two-year-old when she finished third in a competitive nursery at York in her most recent outing.

“She’s really honest, she won second time up at Nottingham in a really fast time,” said Cox. “She ran really well at York last time over six furlongs and it is nice to have an opportunity to go back over five furlongs with her.

“She’s not the biggest filly, so it is handy we can take 3lb off again with Saffie who rode her very well last time.

“The Racing League has been great, we’re been very pleased to have runners and it has provided some really good opportunities for our horses recently.”

Osborne himself has highlighted the two-year-old race as the one where he expects his region to maximise its gains and said: “My trainers have been brilliant once again and we are putting out a fairly solid team across the seven races.

“I think the nursery is potentially our strongest race of the night, with Lost Angel and Safari Dream both coming in on the back of good runs in defeat. Generally, though, I feel every runner of ours is capable of scoring well.”

With two regions head-and-shoulders clear of the rest, there is only one thing on Osborne’s mind for the next round of action as his side looks to ride with the wave of momentum from Gosforth Park.

He added: “I have not had a chance to go through what Matt (Chapman, manager of London and The South) is doing with his team, but our aim on Thursday is to end the night at the top of the table.”

Having been out in front since week one, London and The South have found their lead clawed back significantly at the halfway stage of the six-week competition.

However, Chapman is hoping the return of one of his trump cards, jockey Sean Levey, can help his region wrestle back the advantage on night four.

“It has been an absolutely fantastic effort from all my trainers to get two runners in each race, particularly as the forecast has changed dramatically since the entries stage,” said Chapman.

“Aside from winning the whole thing, my biggest aim has always been to see Sean Levey crowned leading rider. He only has four rides on Thursday, as that enables us to keep him back for the remaining two meetings, but I think all of his mounts have every chance.”