Baba Rahman returns to Reading on season-long loan from Chelsea

Reading have announced the signing of Baba Rahman on a season-long loan from Chelsea.
The Ghana left-back has returned to the Championship club after spending the last campaign at the Select Car Leasing Stadium where he made 29 starts as the Royals narrowly avoided relegation.
Manager Paul Ince told the club website: ”A natural left-back with experience at the very highest level has been a clear priority in our recruitment plans this summer.”
Rahman rejoins Reading as they currently sit fifth in the English second tier, looking to build on a strong start to their 2022-23 campaign.
Head of football operations Mark Bowen added: “Since the day his loan spell ended in the summer, we have been hoping to bring him back and I am very pleased we have been able to secure his services for the 2022-23 campaign.”
