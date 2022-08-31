Premier Sports Cup holders Celtic handed Motherwell quarter-final

Holders Celtic will take on Motherwell in their Premier Sports Cup quarter-final at Fir Park.
Rangers will host Championship side Dundee at Ibrox.
Kilmarnock will face fellow cinch Premiership rivals Dundee United at Rugby Park with Aberdeen drawn at home to Championship outfit Partick Thistle.
