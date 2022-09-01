French Claim heading to Doncaster if ground conditions prove suitable

Irish Derby third French Claim is set for another shot at Classic glory in next week’s Cazoo St Leger at Doncaster, if conditions are suitable.

Paddy Twomey’s charge looked a smart type when opening his 2022 campaign with a nine-length success at Cork, before finishing third to Stone Age in the Derby Trial at Leopardstown in May.

French Claim duly took his chance in the Curragh Classic and while ultimately no match for Westover after making the early running, he deserved credit for keeping on as he did.

Twomey felt the good ground that day did not play to French Claim’s strengths and should the forecast rain arrive on Town Moor in the coming days, the French Fifteen colt could make the switch up to 14 furlongs in the Group One contest.

The trainer said: “He’s in good form and if the forecast rain falls, he will go to Doncaster for the St Leger.

“He ran a great race on ground he wouldn’t have been mad about in the Irish Derby. He’s come out of that well, he’s trained well all year.

“We’ve had plenty of fast ground and resisted the temptation to run him. We said after the Derby trial, we wouldn’t run on good ground again and I did it in the Derby, and I said after the Derby we wouldn’t do it again.

“If it rains enough and there’s any bit of ease in the ground, I think he will line up in the Leger and take his chance.”

Twomey is confident French Claim, who is a general 20-1 shot, will thrive at a longer trip.

He added: “I think stepping up in trip will play to his strengths. I have him in the Cesarewitch at the end of the month over two miles and I think he’d be a real live horse in that.

“I think two miles will see him to better effect, so I think a mile and six should be fine.”

At the other end of the scale, juvenile Treasure Trove has shown plenty of speed in recording three wins in eight starts so far this season, landing the Round Tower Stakes at the Curragh on Saturday.

Twomey is now weighing up the options for the Siyouni filly, with the Wainwright Flying Childers Stakes on the Friday of Doncaster a possibility, along with the Group One Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket later this month before a possible Breeders’ Cup bid.

The handler said: “Treasure Trove came out of her race well, she has an entry in the Flying Childers at Doncaster on Friday.

“She may or may not go there, she may be supplemented for the Cheveley Park, we’ll have a discussion about that nearer the time.

“Craig (Bennett, owner of Merry Fox Stud) is keen enough to go Keeneland for the juvenile sprint on the turf.”