Semi Ajayi injury blow for West Brom ahead of Burnley game

West Brom will be without defender Semi Ajayi for Friday night’s Sky Bet Championship match against Burnley.

Baggies boss Steve Bruce has confirmed Ajayi is set to be sidelined for “a few weeks” after scans revealed he had suffered ankle ligament damage during Tuesday’s draw with Wigan.

Darnell Furlong could come in to start at full-back having replaced Ajayi midway through the first half at the DW Stadium.

Striker Brandon Thomas-Asante is expected to be included in the squad following his move from Salford, while American forward Daryl Dike (thigh) remains unavailable.

Burnley have a doubt over goalkeeper Aro Muric ahead of the trip to the Hawthorns.

Muric was forced off with a shoulder problem during the second half of the win over Millwall on Tuesday night, so Bailey Peacock-Farrell is on stand-by to deputise.

Striker Halil Dervisoglu has joined on a season-long loan from Brentford, so could feature, while Belgium Under-21 international Anass Zaroury may also be included in the squad following his move from Charleroi.

Defender Ian Maatsen is available again following suspension, but midfielder Scott Twine, defender Kevin Long and long-term absentee Ashley Westwood all continue their rehabilitation.