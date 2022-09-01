Search

01 Sept 2022

Paddy Madden suspended for Stockport’s game against AFC Wimbledon

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Sept 2022 4:31 PM

Stockport will be without suspended skipper Paddy Madden for the home clash with AFC Wimbledon.

The experienced forward was shown a straight red card for a stamp on Swindon midfielder Saidou Khan.

Full-back Macauley Southam-Hales will also be absent as he serves the final game of a three-match ban for his sending-off against Doncaster.

Boss Dave Challinor made nine changes for the midweek EFL Trophy clash with Port Vale and is expected to revert to the majority of the line-up that has featured in the league so far.

AFC Wimbledon will be without striker Kyle Hudlin.

The giant striker has sustained a groin injury and returned to his parent club Huddersfield for treatment.

Alex Woodyard is making progress in his return to fitness but this game comes too soon.

Paris Maghoma is suspended after he picked up two bookings in the recent clash with Barrow.

Local News

