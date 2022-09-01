Juliet Sierra looks smart in Salisbury success

Ralph Beckett’s Juliet Sierra continued her progression when holding off the late thrust of All The Time to win the Ire-Incentive, It Pays To Buy Irish Dick Poole Fillies’ Stakes at Salisbury.

The Juddmonte-owned daughter of Bated Breath bumped into a useful filly when second on her debut in the shape of Eve Johnson Houghton’s Streets Of Gold, who took her unbeaten record to three at the Ebor meeting.

She then made no mistake last time out at Nottingham – but was facing a steep rise in grade to Group Three company.

The 9-2 favourite will always be easy to spot in her races given her big white blaze and Rob Hornby could be seen travelling noticeably strongly with two furlongs to run, when it seemed Jessica Harrington’s Funny Money Honey was the biggest threat.

Look out for the big white face! Juliet Sierra (Bated Breath) holds Group 1 entries and runs out a ready winner of the Group 3 Dick Poole Stakes at @salisburyraces for @RalphBeckett, @rob_hornby18 and @JuddmonteFarms pic.twitter.com/jHgQ2ohBuA — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) September 1, 2022

Having seen her off, though, All The Time came with a sweeping run down the centre of the track, well away from the market leader. But she held on by a neck with Tagline back in third.

The likes of Millisle and Happy Romance have run in the race in recent years and this year’s winner was given a 12-1 quote for the Cheveley Park Stakes by Paddy Power.

Barry Mahon, Juddmonte’s racing manager, said: “It was a lovely performance, she’s a beautiful filly by our own stallion in Bated Breath.

“She’s always been well regarded by Ralph and Rob and she delivered today, it was a very nice performance.

A new 2YO Group winner for BATED BREATH as Juliet Sierra digs deep to win the Gr.3 Dick Poole Stakes at @salisburyraces for @RalphBeckett. She is a half-sister to G1W Juliet Foxtrot. #SireOnTheUp pic.twitter.com/BaK06wzjHN — Juddmonte (@JuddmonteFarms) September 1, 2022

“Her full-sister got a mile, winning Grade Ones in America. Ralph and myself were confident she’d get seven after the last day, Ralph said let’s keep her over six for now but I thought today it looked like she’d sharpened up a bit.

“She’s in the Rockfel and the Cheveley Park. They are three weeks away. I suppose it’s a big jump from a Group Three to a Group One, but we are getting into that time of year where options are getting tight.

“Ralph is in Baden-Baden at the sales so we haven’t had the discussion yet, but they are good discussions to have. She’s a beautiful filly and she looks good. When they win a Group Three they are heading in the right direction.”