01 Sept 2022

Decision still to be made on whether Haskoy will go for Leger glory

Decision still to be made on whether Haskoy will go for Leger glory

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Sept 2022 5:50 PM

A decision on whether Haskoy is to be supplemented for next week’s Cazoo St Leger will be made over the weekend.

The Ralph Beckett-trained filly did not see a racecourse until July 29, but she put in a startling display at Wolverhampton and was immediately stepped up to Listed class at York.

Taking on fillies with much more experience, Haskoy stayed on stoutly under Ryan Moore to beat Time Lock by a neck and remain unbeaten.

“It’s something we’re talking about, but we haven’t really decided,” said Barry Mahon, racing manager for Haskoy’s owners, Juddmonte.

“Ralph is in Germany at the sales and probably when he comes back she’ll have to do a little piece of work.

“If all went well we’d probably have the conversation at that stage and if he thinks it’s not the right thing to do we’ll wait and go to the Park Hill or something with her.

“It will all be determined over the weekend and we’ll see how she is, how she works and what Ralph feels.

“We don’t have to decide until Monday. The main thing is it is not that long since York. It’s not really about her ability, it’s about her well-being as York came came quick after her maiden.”

