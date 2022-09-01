Search

01 Sept 2022

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley expected to make changes for Peterborough visit

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley is expected to make changes to his team for the Sky Bet League One visit of Peterborough.

Ronan Curtis was the only player to start the midweek EFL Trophy penalty shoot-out defeat by Crawley who had also started the previous league game against Port Vale, and Cowley was unhappy with the team’s performance.

Denver Hume and Joe Morrell made their first starts of the season against Crawley following injuries and will hope to be involved again.

Josh Griffiths should start in goal, but Louis Thompson is out after suffering a broken leg.

Peterborough could hand a debut to centre-back Kelland Watts, who joined the club on loan from Newcastle on deadline day.

Joel Randall will be hoping to be involved again after he started the EFL Trophy defeat by Stevenage in midweek following a shoulder injury.

Peterborough remain without long-term injury absentees Dan Butler and Oliver Norburn, while Emmanuel Fernandez is on the sidelines, but Lucas Bergstrom is set to return in goal after Harvey Cartwright started against Stevenage.

Ricky-Jade Jones will look to be involved again after scoring against Stevenage, and Kwame Poku is pushing for more minutes as he continues to build up his fitness after a calf injury.

