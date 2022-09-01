Search

02 Sept 2022

Andy Halliday will not use fixture schedule as an excuse for under-performance

Andy Halliday will not use fixture schedule as an excuse for under-performance

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Sept 2022 11:30 PM

Andy Halliday insists Hearts must not allow their heavy fixture schedule to become an excuse for under-performance.

The Jambos suffered a Premier Sports Cup exit at the hands of Kilmarnock on Wednesday in what was their third consecutive midweek fixture following their two-legged Europa League play-off against Zurich.

Halliday is adamant that if they want to compete on several fronts they must learn to cope with such an intense run of games.

“I’m not going to use that as an excuse because that’s where we want to be,” said the versatile Hearts player. “We want to try and compete in all the competitions we’re in.

“We said from the outset that we want to go deep in cup competitions so I don’t think there is any doubt that (losing to Kilmarnock) is a disappointment.

“But it’s important we bounce back, we have a tough game at the weekend against Livingston and we need to recover properly because we’re light in numbers.

“We’ve got a young group and I think it’s important the more experienced ones get round the boys in the next couple of days and realise it’s a blip. We’ve got loads of games to play for. We’ve still got Europe, the league and the Scottish Cup. It’s important we recover as we all know Livingston is a difficult place to go.”

On top of their heavy fixture load, Hearts are currently missing key trio Beni Baningime, Kye Rowles and Liam Boyce to long-term injury, while Craig Halkett, Stephen Kingsley, Nathaniel Atkinson and Jorge Grant have had recent fitness issues to contend with, undermining Hearts’ efforts to add strength in depth this summer.

“It’s unfortunate because one of the areas we looked to improve on was our depth,” said Halliday. “I thought we were quite light towards the tail end of last season but I thought the manager and (sporting director) Joe Savage have done great with the players we brought in.

“I thought we strengthened what we had but you can’t legislate for six, seven injuries over the space of the last two, three weeks.

“Some of them aren’t great and they’re going to affect us as we’re losing key players, the likes of Halks, Kingsley and Boyce.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media