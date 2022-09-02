Denmark midfielder Oliver Abildgaard becomes Celtic’s ninth capture of window

Celtic completed their ninth summer signing on the final day of the transfer window with the capture of Denmark midfielder Oliver Abildgaard.

The powerful 26-year-old has signed on a season-long loan and been reunited with former Rubin Kazan team-mates Carl Starfelt and Sead Haksabanovic, who made an impressive late debut in Wednesday’s 4-1 win over Ross County.

Celtic loaned out Mikey Johnston and Liam Shaw but there was no sign of a move for fellow fringe player James McCarrthy.

Winger Johnston has joined Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes for the season and also signed a one-year extension to his Celtic contract, which now runs until 2026. Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Shaw moved to Morecambe for the campaign.

It was a quiet final day of the window at Ibrox after Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst stated earlier in the week that he was “relaxed” about his squad.

Nice appeared to be closing in on a deal for Glen Kamara after creating a template for his player profile on their website but the trail went cold. Reports in Belgium claimed Rangers had lined up Standard Liege midfielder Nicolas Raskin as a potential replacement. Ibrox midfielder Stephen Kelly was expected to depart for Livingston before the deadline.

David Bates was the subject of the first transfer involving a cinch Premiership club on a slow start to deadline day in Scotland’s top flight.

The former Rangers player’s permanent move to Belgian side Mechelen from Aberdeen was announced in the early evening. The 25-year-old made 35 appearances for the Dons after arriving from Hamburg just over a year ago.

Another player leaving Pittodrie is 22-year-old winger Connor McLennan, who has joined St Johnstone on a season-long loan.

Out-of-favour Dons striker Christian Ramirez appeared to delete his Twitter account after expressing frustration over his situation after manager Jim Goodwin ruled out any move to Hearts following reports of the Edinburgh club’s interest in the American striker.

The Jambos instead signed 24-year-old Wigan striker Stephen Humphrys on a season-long loan deal while their search for a defender will continue in the free-agent market.

Goodwin, who ruled out a move for Burton striker Louis Moult, had made enquiries about two players in mid-August.

“But if those two particular players don’t become available, then there isn’t really anything else out there at the moment that either excites us or improves us,” he said.

Finland international defender Juhani Ojala left Motherwell by mutual consent after failing to get a first-team game this season while another centre-back, 21-year-old David Devine, was loaned to Alloa. Goalkeeper Scott Fox went to Queen of the South in a temporary deal.

Hibernian announced three post-deadline signings after earlier loaning midfielder Dylan Tait to Arbroath.

Hibs signed Manchester United centre-back Will Fish and Ukraine Under-21 striker Mykola Kukharevych from French Ligue 1 side Troyes on season-long loans.

They later confirmed the signing of 25-year-old striker Harry McKirdy from Swindon on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee. The striker hit 23 goals last season and has two already this term.

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes is happy with his squad after signing striker Doidge on loan from Hibernian while Dundee United, St Mirren and Ross County are unlikely to add to their squads.

Meanwhile, Scotland defender Jack Hendry secured a loan move to Serie A side Cremonese from Club Brugge.