Charlton visit may come too soon for new Bolton loanee Owen Beck

Owen Beck may have to wait for his Bolton debut when Charlton visit on Saturday.

The 20-year-old left-back joined the Trotters on loan from Liverpool this week but, after a disrupted start to the campaign which saw a temporary move to Portuguese side Famalicao aborted, he may need more time to be ready for match action.

Defender Declan John (calf) and forward Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (hamstring) are closing in on returns, while winger Lloyd Isgrove has a foot issue.

Midfielder Josh Sheehan, following knee surgery, and summer signing Eoin Toal may not be ready to start yet despite playing in the 4-1 midweek win over Crewe in the Papa Johns Trophy.

Ryan Inniss is a doubt for Charlton.

The defender suffered an injury against Wycombe on Saturday and was forced off after 74 minutes.

Midfielders Conor McGrandles (hand) and Corey Blackett-Taylor (knee) have missed the last few games, while defender Mandela Egbo (knee) and striker Chuks Aneke (calf) have not played this season.

Midfielder Alex Gilbey joined League Two side Stevenage on a season-long loan on transfer-deadline day.