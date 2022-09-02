New signing Michal Helik hoping to make Huddersfield debut in Blackpool clash

Huddersfield will decide whether to select new signing Michal Helik for the visit of Blackpool.
Helik joined the Terriers from Barnsley late on transfer deadline day and trained with the squad on Friday.
Luke Mbete also joined on loan from Manchester City on Thursday while Tyreece Simpson signed from Ipswich and they could both be involved.
Boss Danny Schofield said his side came through Wednesday’s defeat to Bristol City without any fresh injuries.
Callum Wright will be hoping for his Blackpool debut after joining from Leicester.
The midfielder signed on Thursday from the Premier League club, but Josh Bowler left to join Nottingham Forest and was then sent on loan to Olympiacos.
The Seasiders are still without Sonny Carey, who completes a three-match ban.
Boss Michael Appleton has a number of injury concerns for the trip across the Pennines.
