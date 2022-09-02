Search

02 Sept 2022

Richie Wellens set to hand out Leyton Orient debuts against Tranmere

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens had a busy transfer deadline day and is likely to name new recruits Stephen Duke-McKenna and Jayden Wareham in his squad for the visit of Tranmere.

Guyana midfielder Duke-McKenna has signed a season-long loan deal from QPR, and Chelsea’s teenage striker Wareham has made a similar move across the capital.

One player who will not be present for the Sky Bet League Two leaders is forward Harry Smith, who has joined Exeter on loan for the rest of the campaign.

Aaron Drinan, last term’s top goalscorer, will challenge for a place after recovering from a quad injury and getting his first minutes of the season in Tuesday’s Papa John’s Trophy defeat to Oxford.

Liverpool striker Paul Glatzel and Southampton defender Dynel Simeu join the Tranmere squad after making deadline-day loan moves to Prenton Park.

Glatzel spent a loan spell at Rovers last season and scored six times in 21 appearances.

But boss Micky Mellon may be reluctant to change a winning formula after Rovers claimed their second league victory by beating Colchester last weekend.

Kyle Jameson missed that 2-0 success after limping off during the Carabao Cup defeat to Newcastle.

