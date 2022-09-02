Search

02 Sept 2022

Bournemouth interim boss Gary O’Neil has no time to consider the job full-time

Bournemouth interim boss Gary O’Neil has no time to consider the job full-time

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Sept 2022 12:23 PM

Bournemouth interim manager Gary O’Neil insists he has not had time to think about whether he will be in the running to replace Scott Parker on a permanent basis.

O’Neil was in the dugout for the Cherries’ first game since Parker’s sacking and oversaw a battling goalless draw against Wolves which halted a run of three-straight Premier League defeats.

With the trip to fellow promoted side Nottingham Forest to prepare for on Saturday, former midfielder O’Neil maintains his full attention has to be on the squad rather than just who might take charge for the long term.

“I haven’t heard anything about it. (My) full focus (has been) on preparing for games,” O’Neil said.

“I haven’t even considered the long-term situation regarding myself. The first two days were fully focused on Wolves.

“The last day-and-a half, fully focused on Nottingham Forest, and trying to make sure that the boys have had everything that they need and are ready to go, so nothing about myself at all.”

Bournemouth are not expected to rush into an appointment over the manager’s job, with former Burnley boss Sean Dyche among the favourites for the role.

O’Neil, though, will not lose any sleep over whether he should be in the running.

“I tend not to make such big decisions on the spot, so I won’t be considering it right now. It’s going to take me a bit longer than that,” the 39-year-old said.

“I’ve got so much going on with the games and the squad, all I am worried about is the 25 or 26 players I’ve got and getting them ready to go every game that I’m here for.

“It may be the weekend, it may be the weekend after. I’m just fully focused on the next one at the moment.”

O’Neil hopes Bournemouth can build momentum from a positive result against Wolves.

“It was important – first and foremost – for us to put in a performance we could be proud of, and I think we saw that,” O’Neil said at a press conference.

“The clean sheet was really worked hard for and it was pleasing that we could put another point on the board.

“The boys are in decent spirits. they know the nature of it and that we will get geared up, ready to go again.”

O’Neil added: “They are an incredible group, mentality wise, integrity, relentlessness, they will never stop until it’s over.

“It is the best group I have been around, even as a player, so Wednesday night sort of answers the question: can we compete at this level? Yes, we definitely can.”

Following the 9-0 defeat at Liverpool, which proved his final game in charge, Parker had lamented a perceived lack of needed summer investment.

Ahead of the transfer deadline, Bournemouth brought in defender Jack Stephens on a season-long loan.

“I am pleased to have him, he adds to the centre-backs and is a good player,” O’Neil said.

“He trained with us yesterday and trained really well, so we are really pleased to have him. He is a good addition and fits straight into the group.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media