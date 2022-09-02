Search

02 Sept 2022

Willy Boly and Loic Bade could make Nottingham Forest debuts against Bournemouth

Willy Boly and Loic Bade could make Nottingham Forest debuts against Bournemouth

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Sept 2022 12:42 PM

Nottingham Forest could hand debuts to deadline day signings Willy Boly and Loic Bade in the Premier League match against Bournemouth.

Ivory Coast international Boly completed his switch from Wolves on Thursday, with defender Bade arriving on a season-long loan from French side Rennes.

Brazilian defender Renan Lodi made his debut when starting in the 6-0 defeat at Manchester City on Wednesday night, but midfielder Orel Mangala (hamstring), Moussa Niakhate (thigh) and Omar Richards (leg fracture) all continue their rehabilitation.

Bournemouth brought in defender Jack Stephens on a season-long loan from Southampton ahead of the transfer deadline, so he could be involved.

Midfielder Ben Pearson remains sidelined with a knee problem picked up during the 9-0 defeat at Liverpool.

Joe Rothwell is stepping up his recovery from a pre-season quad injury, but the trip to the City Ground will come too soon. David Brooks (fitness) and Junior Stanislas (groin) both continue their own rehabilitation.

Forest provisional squad: Henderson, Worrall, Williams, McKenna, Lodi, Gibbs-White, O’Brien, Kouyate, Yates, Freuler, Johnson, Hennessey, Biancone, Boly, Bade, Cook, Toffolo, Colback, Lingard, Awoniyi, Surridge, Dennis.

Bournemouth provisional squad: Neto, Kelly, Mepham, Smith, Zemura, Cook, Lerma, Christie, Tavernier, Billing, Solanke, Travers, Fredericks, Stacey, Hill, Senesi, Marcondes, Lowe, Moore, Anthony, Stephens.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media