Haggas forced to rule well-fancied Soulcombe out of Haydock run

Soulcombe has been ruled out of the Betfair Exchange Old Borough Cup Handicap at Haydock on Saturday due to a dirty scope.

The son of Frankel, who was an impressive winner of the Melrose at York last month was the ante-post favourite for the race as he looked to defy a 14lb rise in the handicap for his four-and-a-quarter length success over Caius Chorister on the Knavesmire.

Speaking on Friday morning, trainer William Haggas said: “He doesn’t run. He’s scoped dirty.”

😲 He's bolted up! Soulcombe turns the Melrose into a procession under @HollieDoyle1!pic.twitter.com/s9HAXyEYwh — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) August 20, 2022

While Soulcombe is an absentee, Jim Goldie’s veteran Euchen Glen has another chance to win the race he landed in 2020.

Since that triumph two years ago, the popular nine-year-old has gone on to win in Pattern company on four occasions, but a so-far luckless 2022 has seen his rating fall to a figure just 4lb higher than when successful in this 14-furlong handicap.

The son of Authorized could be classed as an unlucky loser the last twice, firstly when unable to successfully weave a path to the front when third at Goodwood and then again encountering traffic problems when lining up for the Ebor last month.

“If he gets a bit of luck in running he’ll run a big race,” said Goldie. “He won it two years ago so we know he likes the place. He’s in good nick.

“He didn’t have a hard race in the Ebor unfortunately. Myself and Paul (Mulrennan) went into mourning a bit after it, we just wondered if we had missed our chance. But that’s racing – you dust yourself off and we’re looking forward to Haydock.”