02 Sept 2022

Colchester could field new signings in home clash with Hartlepool

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Sept 2022 2:02 PM

Colchester boss Wayne Brown could hand debuts to a trio of signings landed ahead of the transfer deadline against League Two rivals Hartlepool.

Newcastle midfielder Matty Longstaff and Crawley frontman Kwesi Appiah both joined the club on loan on Thursday, two days after striker Beryly Lubula’s arrival from Blackpool on a similar basis, and all three will hope to be involved for the first time.

West Ham midfielder Dan Chesters was used as a late substitute in last Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Tranmere and will be pushing for a start.

In addition, Brown has experienced midfielder Alan Judge back from a knee injury which has sidelined him since the beginning of August.

Hartlepool boss Paul Hartley will hope to have loan signing Clarke Oduor available as he looks for a first league win of the campaign.

Number 10 Oduor joined the club from Barnsley for the remainder of the season on deadline day and Hartley will look to him to bring greater creativity to his struggling side.

Striker Mika Ndjoli scored both goals in a 2-0 Papa John’s Trophy victory over Harrogate in midweek to suggest he could have a major role to play.

However, fellow frontman Josh Umerah is facing a late fitness test ahead of the game at the JobServe Community Stadium.

