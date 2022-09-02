Search

Cambridge have options for visit of Lincoln

Cambridge have options for visit of Lincoln

Cambridge have no fresh injury concerns for the Sky Bet League One visit of Lincoln.

Boss Mark Bonner says he has 24 players fit and ready to stake a claim as his side look to push on into the play-off places.

Forward Fejiri Okenabirhie could return to league action after a long-term Achilles injury and a hamstring problem.

He started the EFL Trophy match against Arsenal Under-21s in midweek having been an unused substitute against Burton.

New recruits Matty Virtue and Jack Diamond could make their league bows for Lincoln.

Winger Diamond featured against Barnsley in the EFL Trophy earlier this week after joining the Imps on loan from Sunderland, while Virtue will go into the matchday squad after he arrived on deadline day on a season-long loan from Blackpool.

Forward Anthony Scully joined Wigan on deadline day while Chris Maguire left the club by mutual consent. The club suspended him last month after he was charged by the Football Association over an alleged breach of its betting rules.

Ben House returned from an ankle injury against Barnsley and will be hoping for inclusion in the squad but defender Adam Jackson remains sidelined by the dead leg he suffered in the Carabao Cup first round last month.

