Search

02 Sept 2022

Shaun Wane says Samoa will be the favourites when they meet England at World Cup

Shaun Wane says Samoa will be the favourites when they meet England at World Cup

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Sept 2022 2:37 PM

Coach Shaun Wane says England will go into their opening World Cup game against Samoa as underdogs.

What might have been perceived initially as a routine opener for the hosts has taken on a different complexion with the host of big-name NRL players who have switched their allegiance from Australia and New Zealand to the Pacific Islanders.

Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga says the Samoans have the potential to match the achievement of Tonga, who with a host of “defections” pushed England all the way in a thrilling semi-final at the 2017 World Cup and have since then beaten both Great Britain and Australia.

Coach Matt Parish will be able to call on the bulk of the back division from minor premiers Penrith in Brian To’o, Stephen Crichton, Taylan May, Izack Tago and Jarome Luai and will be able to select forwards of the calibre of Josh Papali’i, Marty Taupau, Josh Aloiai, Francis Molo, Jaydn Su’A and Raymond Faitala-Mariner.

“That must be one of the strongest in the World Cup,” Wane told the PA news agency. “It’s unbelievably strong, not just with NRL players but with NRL players who are playing very well.

“We obviously won’t be under-estimating them. We are massive underdogs in that game and I’m not playing a game there.

“I’ve looked at their best 19 players and it’s strong. We need to be very good to beat them in that first game.

“We’re strong, I’ve got some great athletes in my team. My strongest 17 is very very strong so it’s got the makings of a great game.”

Players from Super League in with a chance of selection for Samoa include Tyrone May (Catalans), Mason Lino (Wakefield) and Danny Levi (Huddersfield) while Parish will have the support of former Leeds coach Richard Agar and Panthers assistant and future NZ Warriors boss Andrew Webster.

With just six weeks to go to that opening game at St James’ Park, Newcastle, Wane admits his preparations have been far from ideal with limited access to his squad and several key players carrying injuries.

“I’ve not had the players together that much,” he said. “I’ve had a few off-feet sessions and the mid-season international, which is nowhere near enough. I wanted more but so did every international coach.

“I’ve got a squad now and we’re adding to it every day with players who are playing well in Super League. It’s a moving part.

“Our game is a physical game and it’s a long Super League season so it’s going to happen, that’s why you have big squads of 30, 40, 50 players.

“When this happens, it an opportunity for someone else to come in. Every country is going through this.”

England have injury concerns over a trio of centres in Harry Newman (Leeds), Herbie Farnworth (Brisbane) and Mark Percival (St Helens) as well as Sydney Roosters forward Victor Radley but is confident most, if not all will be fit

“I’ve spoken to all the players regarding their injuries, including Liam Farrell at Wigan with his knee,” said Wane, who does not plan to name his squad until the cut-off date of September 24.

“They are all very confident they’re going to be okay for the World Cup.”

Wane was speaking on the day the Rugby Football League launched Three Lions Week to encourage more people to get involved in the game.

Running between September 25 and October 2, clubs across the country will throw open their doors to encourage people of all ages and abilities to try rugby league through activities, tournaments and open days, organised by the clubs’ foundations.

“It’s a great initiative to get more people watching the game, it’s huge,” Wane said. “I’m very passionate about getting kids playing our great game.

“Having the World Cup here is a great opportunity to get more eyeballs on our fantastic sport. I’m going to be involved with it and doing anything I can to make sure it works.

“Rugby league has given me everything I’ve got, it owes me nothing, I owe it everything.”

To find out more about Three Lions Week activity and the InspiredBy campaign, please visit: https://www.rugby-league.com/inspiredby.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media