Probert back aboard Hoo Ya Mal for Leger swansong

David Probert will be reunited with Hoo Ya Mal for his British swansong in the Cazoo St Leger at Doncaster next week.

Horse and rider first teamed up when the colt made his debut at Sandown last July, a seven-furlong maiden run in driving rain that was at one point interrupted by a groundsman straying onto the track.

Despite the circumstances the son of Territories finished third behind subsequent Group One winner El Bodegon. But Probert would have to wait until June this year to receive the leg-up on the horse again.

The race in question was the Derby and this time Hoo Yal Mal was an outsider with a starting price of 150-1 at Epsom – odds he thoroughly disproved when chasing home Desert Crown to finish second.

Subsequently sold to Australia for £1.2million, the horse was given a Melbourne Cup target by Gai Waterhouse, who will train him with Adrian Bott when he emigrates. In the meantime he has switched from Andrew Balding to George Boughey to see out his British campaign.

Third in the Gordon Stakes and then an easy winner of the March Stakes, both at Goodwood, Hoo Ya Mal will have one last outing from a domestic base and will be ridden once again by Probert in a full-circle moment.

“It’s a real bonus to be getting back on him, I’m really looking forward to it,” the jockey said.

“He has a live chance and he looks like the improving horse in the race.

“At Sandown it was torrential rain, it was a bizarre race as there was somebody stood in the middle of the track and there was an inquiry afterwards.

“It was a strange event but he was pleasing that day, it was pleasing the way he finished his race as he really galloped through the line nicely.

“He’s a progressive three-year-old, it was great to get the ride on him in the Derby with him running so well.

“We didn’t know how he’d take the whole day having run quite keenly previously, but he relaxed really well and I got a great trip round.

“He really rallied well to the line, he’s a horse we thought would improve by going a bit further as it’s a matter of getting him to switch off.”

Probert was not in the saddle during the horse’s Goodwood outings, but Hoo Ya Mal’s win in the March Stakes proved his theory that a longer distance would suit,

“He looked like he improved by going up in trip also, he relaxed really great at Goodwood over the mile and six (furlongs),” he said.

“Race by race he’s improved each time. Gai Waterhouse now has him and this (the St Leger) has become a viable option after him doing it so easily the last day, it’s a real bonus to get back on him.

“George Boughey and the team look like they’ve done a great job with him, he looks like a real relaxed horse and it’ll be a special day if he can get his head in front.

“The plan for him is the Melbourne Cup, I think that was the reason they purchased him. It will be his last start in the UK and it’ll be a great way to send him off.”