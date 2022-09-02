Search

02 Sept 2022

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang backed by boss to end Chelsea’s striker jinx

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang backed by boss to end Chelsea’s striker jinx

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Sept 2022 3:25 PM

Thomas Tuchel has backed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to “create his own history” and break the number nine curse at Chelsea.

Chelsea completed a £10million deadline-day deal for Aubameyang, reuniting the 33-year-old with his old Dortmund boss Tuchel.

Aubameyang scored 79 goals in 95 appearances under Tuchel at Dortmund, before switching to Arsenal in 2018.

The Gabon striker was stripped of the Gunners captaincy by Mikel Arteta in December 2021 amid disciplinary issues before moving to Barcelona earlier this year.

Chelsea boss Tuchel joked earlier this summer that his players were scared of the number nine shirt, with the striker’s jersey left vacant after Romelu Lukaku’s loan return to Inter Milan.

Lukaku, Tammy Abraham, Gonzalo Higuain, Alvaro Morata and more have all failed to make Chelsea’s number nine shirt their own.

But now Tuchel hailed Aubameyang for having the bravery to take on that challenge.

“Auba is not afraid of the past and what a number means,” said Tuchel.

“He is ready to fight to create his own history, taking the number nine means he is brave enough.

“Auba from my point of view has always been happy to fight for something and to accept the challenge, so the more challenges he has the better it is.”

Aubameyang declared himself returning to the Premier League with “unfinished business”, no doubt in a nod to the acrimonious end to his time at Arsenal.

Blues boss Tuchel admitted he will be very happy to see his new striker energised and focused by proving his point.

“If he wants to overcome the number nine curse, or if he wants to show somebody in London he’s better than certain people think he is, then the more the better,” said Tuchel.

“Because he’s up for that and he’s happy. I know him as a very focused and in general a person with a very open heart and very happy to be on the pitch every day.

“This is what we wanted, he’s a very positive influence on the training group.

“He’s up for any challenge, he’s happy to be on the pitch to score goals and this is what we want.

“I imagine everybody’s happy that he chose the club in blue now, instead of the club in red. I think they will see very, very early what he’s about, and he’s about using his speed, but not only to score but also to work hard.

“He’s very hard working, he always was. He’s the first line of pressing, he’s very strong in counter-pressing and he’s very ready to work, and that’s what made him special in Dortmund.

“That made him a captain of Arsenal and he lifted some trophies there.

“So I think just to reduce him on his last half a year, last season where things became difficult, I cannot judge it, but it’s very rarely that it’s just one person’s problem, these things.

“So it is what it is, I’m not there to judge anything because it’s none of my business, I can just tell you how I met Auba and how Auba was for me.

“He did what he did in any club, he scored, and he won titles, and he has the winning mentality and positivity to be a huge influence on the group.”

Aubameyang has arrived at Chelsea with a minor fracture to his jaw, after his home was burgled.

The new Blues striker will miss Saturday’s Premier League clash with West Ham but could return to training next week.

Chelsea are hoping to fit the striker with a protective mask.

“We must make sure that he gets a mask, provide him with a mask to protect his jaw,” said Tuchel.

“So we will start to try with a mask from next week.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media