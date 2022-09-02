Search

02 Sept 2022

Eddie Howe hopes to have Guimaraes and Saint-Maximin fit against Palace

Eddie Howe hopes to have Guimaraes and Saint-Maximin fit against Palace

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Sept 2022 3:33 PM

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe hopes to have key men Bruno Guimaraes and Allan Saint-Maximin back for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

Both men missed the heartbreaking midweek defeat at Liverpool with hamstring injuries, but could return against the Eagles.

Keeper Nick Pope, who received treatment on the pitch at Anfield and record signing Alexander Isak, who came off with a dead leg, are expected to be available, but defender Emil Krafth (knee), midfielder Jonjo Shelvey and striker Callum Wilson (both hamstring) are still out.

Palace boss Patrick Vieira has no fresh injury concerns.

Midfielder Will Hughes is back in training and could return to the squad after missing Tuesday night’s 1-1 home draw with Brentford as a result of a knock.

Defender Tyrick Mitchell, who had been a doubt before kick-off, was used as a late substitute against the Bees, but James McArthur, James Tomkins and Nathan Ferguson remain on the sidelines.

Newcastle provisional squad: Pope, Darlow, Trippier, Murphy, Manquillo, Targett, Dummett, Lewis, Botman, Burn, Schar, Lascelles, Joelinton, Guimaraes, S. Longstaff, Fraser, Ritchie, Anderson, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Isak, Wood.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Mitchell, Guehi, Andersen, Ward, Schlupp, Doucoure, Eze, Ayew, Zaha, Edouard, Johnstone, Whitworth, Clyne, Richards, Hughes, Milivojevic, Ebiowei, Olise, Mateta.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media