02 Sept 2022

New signing Wesley Fofana named in Chelsea squad to face West Ham

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Sept 2022 5:24 PM

Wesley Fofana could make his Chelsea debut in Saturday’s Premier League clash with West Ham at Stamford Bridge.

The £69.5million signing has been training with the Blues after his switch from Leicester.

N’Golo Kante is absent with hamstring trouble, but Reece James and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are fit to feature. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will miss out due to his fractured jaw, while Denis Zakaria has not yet had his work permit application processed.

West Ham will assess the fitness of Gianluca Scamacca, who missed the draw with Tottenham due to a virus.

Ben Johnson is out with a hamstring injury and fellow full-back Aaron Cresswell is doubtful due to a groin problem.

Craig Dawson is still out with a thigh problem and Nayef Aguerd is a long-term absentee with an ankle injury.

Provisional Chelsea squad: Mendy, Arrizabalaga, James, Silva, Koulibaly, Fofana, Chalobah, Azpilicueta, Cucurella, Chilwell, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Jorginho, Chukwuemeka, Mount, Havertz, Sterling, Pulisic, Ziyech, Broja.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Coufal, Kehrer, Zouma, Cresswell, Emerson, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Bowen, Antonio, Areola, Ashby, Ogbonna, Downes, Lanzini, Cornet, Benrahma, Paqueta, Scamacca.

Local News

