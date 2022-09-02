Search

02 Sept 2022

Marco Silva satisfied with recruitment after summer of ‘hard work’ at Fulham

Marco Silva satisfied with recruitment after summer of ‘hard work’ at Fulham

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Sept 2022 5:57 PM

Fulham boss Marco Silva was satisfied with the “hard work” that went into their summer recruitment drive.

The Cottagers brought in Carlos Vinicius, Dan James, Layvin Kurzawa and Willian on deadline day to take their total incomings to 11 players.

“It was hard work for all of us,” Silva said at a press conference. “As I’ve said during the last month, the market is really tough for all of the clubs around the world. It’s even been tough for some clubs with more power, with the big budgets.

“Of course we planned and we tried during the last two and a half months. We are really happy and pleased with our performance, the work, with the players that we got in.

“The other players come to add something and to create enough numbers for the competition that we are playing.

“We, as a club, are pleased. Firstly because of the players we kept from last season, they are the biggest and best platform for us to go ahead, and we tried to add some experience, some quality, some different backgrounds, with new players for our football club.”

Fulham head to Tottenham on Saturday, with Silva set for a reunion with Brazilian winger Richarlison, whom he managed at both Watford and Everton.

“I took him to Watford and I took him to Everton as well,” added Silva. “He’s a very good professional, a great talent.

“He’s a player who has the ability to score goals, even coming from the wide areas he has the capacity to score.

“It will be good to see him again. Of course I hope that he doesn’t have a good game, I hope it will be a happier day for us than for them and for him.

“I hope all the best for him when he plays against all the teams, but the exception is when he’s against us.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media