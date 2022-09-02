St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson delighted with new additions

Callum Davidson was delighted to recruit two earlier targets to his St Johnstone squad before the transfer window closed.

Saints signed 22-year-old forward Connor McLennan on a season-long loan from Aberdeen and attacker Nicky Clark from Dundee United on a three-year deal.

Ahead of Saturday’s visit of St Mirren in the cinch Premiership, boss Davidson told Saints TV: “I am pleased. Stevie (May) and Theo (Blair) needed some help up front and Nicky has proven he can score goals, he has got that, he can link play, get in the box like an old-fashioned striker.

“We were told he wasn’t available and then we got wind that he might be available.

“He is very good in the air for his size and we just thought that was part of what we needed to balance the squad out.

“I was interested in Connor at the start of the season and I didn’t think I was going to get him so I had moved on.

“So I am delighted to get him. I think he has loads of potential, he’s a really good age.

“He is hungry, he is desperate to do well so I want players like that in the team, I want players fighting for places

“It is a chance for him. It is a fresh start for him. He has been at Aberdeen a long time.

“Some times these players need a fresh start and we are very grateful and he can prove to Aberdeen, himself and myself that he is a really good player.

“The first time since I have been here I have really good competition and I have a lot of trust in a lot of players so I am looking forward to working with them all.”

Both players go into the squad for the visit of in-form St Mirren who are looking for four straight top-flight wins for the first time since 2008 while the Perth men are aiming to end their three-game winless run.

Davidson said: “It’s going to be a really tough game.

“They have had some really good results. I was at the game against Hibs (1-0 win), they work extremely hard, they are very organised.

“Stephen Robinson has them really organised and difficult to play against but they are also very good on the counter-attack.”