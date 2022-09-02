Search

02 Sept 2022

‘Classic Brentford’ – Thomas Frank enjoys ticking Bees boxes in transfer window

02 Sept 2022 7:17 PM

Thomas Frank insists Brentford will keep gambling on youth after a “classic” transfer window.

The Bees brought in Hull winger Keane Lewis-Potter, Bologna full-back Aaron Hickey and Sampdoria forward Mikkel Damsgaard, while also pulling off free-transfer deals for Thomas Strakosha and Ben Mee.

Brentford again lived up to their reputation as a tight ship in comparison to major fees and recruitment drives across the Premier League.

And manager Thomas Frank insisted the Bees are still content to stick to their tried and tested methods.

“The areas we wanted to improve the squad, we ticked those boxes,” said Frank.

“It was a classic Brentford window. We got two free transfers and three young talents that we are very pleased we have got.

“We are willing to take a gamble on young players.

“We definitely have a limit to how much we can and will pay. If you look at the numbers spent this window it has completely exploded off the scale.

“The Premier League is a different world compared to all other leagues.”

Brentford’s 4-0 thumping of Manchester United remains one of the standout results of the embryonic Premier League campaign.

But the Bees have battled to three draws and a loss beyond that, leaving boss Frank hoping for more from his side.

Brentford scrambled a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace in midweek, with Frank taking heart from the point.

Christian Norgaard will miss out through Achilles trouble this weekend, though Pontus Jansson and Kristoffer Ajer should be available.

“The last game was a step forward in terms of defending as a team,” said Frank.

“We gave very little away. It took a bit of brilliance from Zaha to score a goal.

“For me it is about keeping consistency in performances.”

