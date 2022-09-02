Search

England can’t be satisfied after Euro win – Sarina Wiegman

02 Sept 2022 9:30 PM

Sarina Wiegman has stressed the importance of England not being “satisfied” after their Euros triumph as they prepare to return to action this weekend.

Just over a month on from claiming the first major trophy in their history, the Lionesses are back to their World Cup qualifying campaign with Saturday’s clash against Austria in Wiener Neustadt.

Avoiding defeat will see Group D leaders England – who complete their pool matches by playing Luxembourg in Stoke on Tuesday – seal a spot at next year’s showpiece in Australia and New Zealand.

Boss Wiegman told a press conference: “When you’re satisfied with what you’re doing right now, you’re lost because the game develops so much and every country is so eager to improve, and so are we.

“The players already said, this is just the start. This is just the beginning – a very good beginning by the way. But yes, I feel like even though on July 31 (the date of the Euros final), yes, we were partying, the players are already looking forward.

“We want to qualify for the World Cup, of course, and then we want to be successful there too, and that’s what we’re working on now.

“That means we have to improve and work hard every day to make individual improvements, but also as a team when we are together.”

Wiegman was joined at the press conference by defender Millie Bright, who said when asked about talk of the World Cup so soon after the Euros: “It does seem crazy.

“But I think something I’ve learned in football over the years is you compete at the highest levels, you have success, and at some point we do have to look forward to the next challenge, and that is securing qualification for the World Cup. So our minds are completely set on the job we have to do.”

Wiegman confirmed she has everyone available in her 23-player squad, which does not feature Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby due to injury, or Ellen White and Jill Scott following their retirements.

England’s success at the Euros took their record under Wiegman, who started work in the job last September, to 20 matches unbeaten, with 18 victories.

Reflecting on her 12 months on charge, the Dutchwoman – last week named UEFA women’s coach of the year – said: “The team adapted so good. All the things that I hoped for, together with the staff, just worked really well, and that’s just an incredible feeling.”

She added with a smile: “Actually I’m still sometimes thinking ‘what is going on, what happened?’ But I just enjoy the moment.”

Austria, five points behind England in second place in Group D and assured of making the World Cup play-offs at least, were beaten 1-0 in the reverse fixture last November at the Stadium of Light.

And it was the same score when the sides met at Old Trafford in the opening match of the Euros on July 6.

Austria, who went on to exit in the quarter-finals, are 16 places below England in the world rankings at 20th.

Boss Irene Fuhrmann said: “For us it’s a special game. We play against a fantastic team that deserve to be European champions.

“We want to make it as hard as possible for England. Of course our recent performances encouraged us and gave us some self-confidence.

“We can only do it together as a team and if we do that we’ve shown we can catch up with all those big nations, but England is of course the favourite.

“Football shows that everything is possible but we of course need a magical night to take something and we’re realistic about that.”

Fuhrmann also said the timing of this month’s qualifiers, so soon after the Euros, presented a “big challenge”, adding: “It’s not ideal, because in many countries not all of the national team players are professionals. So UEFA needs to think about that.”

