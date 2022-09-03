Search

03 Sept 2022

Charles Leclerc edges out George Russell in final practice for Dutch Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc edges out George Russell in final practice for Dutch Grand Prix

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Sept 2022 1:13 PM

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc edged out George Russell in final practice for the Dutch Grand Prix.

Leclerc saw off Mercedes driver Russell’s challenge by just 0.066 seconds, with world champion Max Verstappen third in his Red Bull. Lewis Hamilton finished fifth.

The majority of the 105,000 spectators are in the coastal town of Zandvoort, 25 miles west of Amsterdam, hoping home favourite Verstappen will continue his impeccable form.

The Dutch driver has won the last three races and is 93 points clear in the championship standings after he drove from 14th to first in a commanding display at last Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix.

But Verstappen has not had it all his own way here. He was ruled out of the opening practice session on Friday with a gearbox failure, and then ended the day down in eighth.

On Saturday, Verstappen finished 0.161 sec back from Leclerc in the concluding action before qualifying.

Mercedes were off the pace at Spa-Francorchamps, but the short, twisty Zandvoort track appears better suited to their machinery.

Russell, fastest in the first session on Friday, was only narrowly beaten by Leclerc to suggest the Silver Arrows could be a contender for pole.

Carlos Sainz took fourth, one spot ahead of Hamilton, who was half-a-second adrift.

Verstappen’s team-mate Sergio Perez finished sixth, with the top three teams covered by just 0.544 sec.

Qualifying takes place at 3pm local time (2pm UK).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media