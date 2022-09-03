Charles Leclerc edges out George Russell in final practice for Dutch Grand Prix

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc edged out George Russell in final practice for the Dutch Grand Prix.

Leclerc saw off Mercedes driver Russell’s challenge by just 0.066 seconds, with world champion Max Verstappen third in his Red Bull. Lewis Hamilton finished fifth.

The majority of the 105,000 spectators are in the coastal town of Zandvoort, 25 miles west of Amsterdam, hoping home favourite Verstappen will continue his impeccable form.

🏁 FP3 CLASSIFICATION 🏁@Charles_Leclerc leads the way into qualifying ⏱️@SChecoPerez with the most laps in our final practice session 📈#DutchGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/zc66N2DMkT — Formula 1 (@F1) September 3, 2022

The Dutch driver has won the last three races and is 93 points clear in the championship standings after he drove from 14th to first in a commanding display at last Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix.

But Verstappen has not had it all his own way here. He was ruled out of the opening practice session on Friday with a gearbox failure, and then ended the day down in eighth.

On Saturday, Verstappen finished 0.161 sec back from Leclerc in the concluding action before qualifying.

Mercedes were off the pace at Spa-Francorchamps, but the short, twisty Zandvoort track appears better suited to their machinery.

Right in the mix 👏 An exciting Quali session, coming up next! 👀 pic.twitter.com/2BnkGgglsb — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) September 3, 2022

Russell, fastest in the first session on Friday, was only narrowly beaten by Leclerc to suggest the Silver Arrows could be a contender for pole.

Carlos Sainz took fourth, one spot ahead of Hamilton, who was half-a-second adrift.

Verstappen’s team-mate Sergio Perez finished sixth, with the top three teams covered by just 0.544 sec.

Qualifying takes place at 3pm local time (2pm UK).