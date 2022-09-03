Naval powers home for Ascendant honours

Naval Power made his odds-on backers sweat when stretching his unbeaten record to four in the Betfair Daily Tips On Betting.Betfair Ascendant Stakes at Haydock.

Charlie Appleby’s Teofilo colt had impressed when winning at Ascot last time out, so much so that he was sent off the 1-3 favourite for the Listed contest over a mile.

However, with just over a furlong to run William Buick had nowhere to go, locked in behind the pace-setting Lion Of War and with Dancing Magic on his outside.

Thankfully for his supporters the gap eventually appeared and when it did Naval Power was able to breeze towards a length-and-a-quarter win from Dancing Magic and bigger targets now await.

“That was another good learning day for him really,” said Appleby.

“Will got him into a nice box seat, but then he had to fight for his gap. His class prevailed in the end.

“He had a penalty, he brought experience into the race and the one thing I was confident he would do was see it out well and when the gap appeared, his stamina came in.

“The plan, if all went well, which thankfully it has, was to head towards the Royal Lodge (Newmarket, September 24). The Futurity at Doncaster could come into it but he’s a Teofilo so the ground might not suit.

“On pedigree he should easily stay a mile and a quarter but he was very impressive at Ascot over seven.”