Minzaal powers to Sprint Cup glory

Minzaal claimed the first Group One victory of his career as he demolished his rivals in the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock.
Trained by Owen Burrows and ridden by Jim Crowley, the four-year-old had placed at the highest level on multiple occasions but had yet to get his head in front.
However, he righted that statistic with an effortless performance on Merseyside, sitting in behind the early pacesetters before laying down his challenge entering the last of the six furlongs.
When Crowley gave the signal, the 7-2 shot hit top gear and he powered away to win by three and three-quarter lengths from last year’s winner Emaraaty Ana.
Rohaan kept on for third but 3-1 favourite Naval Crown dropped away in the closing stages having held every chance.
