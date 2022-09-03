Mischief books Middle Park ticket with Sirenia strike

Mischief Magic looks set for a step into Group One company following his impressive victory in the Group Three Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Sirenia Stakes at Kempton.

Having got off the mark at Goodwood on his second start, he followed up in a Newmarket novice and completed his hat-trick in great style, coming with a powerful run down the outside to take the six-furlong contest.

Pat Dobbs dropped the Charlie Appleby-trained Exceed And Excel colt out from his wide draw in the six-furlong heat.

That confidence proved wholly justified, as the 11-5 favourite made ground turning in, as the filly Malrescia set decent fractions on the front end.

The writing was on the wall approaching the cutaway, however, as Dobbs had every move covered aboard Mischief Magic, and the pair smoothly hit the front soon after, powerfully drawing clear of their nine rivals to score by a very cosy two lengths.

Believing (40-1) stayed on nicely from the back of the pack to take second, with the long-time leader Malrescia holding on for third, a further length and a quarter back.

Paddy Power cut Mischief Magic to 7-1 from 12s for the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket on September 24.

Appleby, speaking from Haydock, said: “It was a great ride by Pat and the horse is going the right way.

Textbook come-from-behind ride from Pat Dobbs, who sweeps clear aboard Mischief Magic in the Sirenia Stakes at Kempton. Dobbs has now won the Group 3 three times (Elnawin, 2008; Brown Sugar 2013)

“The Middle Park will be the next step, all being well.”

Dobbs believes Mischief Magic has what it takes to succeed at a higher level.

He said: “He didn’t jump brilliantly so I didn’t have much option but to drop in.

“I was always travelling but when I gave him a squeeze, there was plenty of horse left and we got there too soon. He’s got a very good turn of foot and we picked them off quickly.

“He’s got a good head on his shoulders. He’s relaxed and will get seven furlongs. I’m not sure how far he can go but he’s definitely going in the right direction.”