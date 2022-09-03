Grimsby maintain decent form and halt Newport’s run of victories

Grimsby extended their unbeaten Sky Bet League Two run to five games with a 2-0 win at Newport.

The hosts, seeking a fifth successive win in all competitions after their poor start to the campaign, never got out of second gear against the Mariners at Rodney Parade.

Grimsby were almost ahead in the ninth minute when County goalkeeper Nick Townsend had to be at full stretch to prevent Harry Clifton’s curling effort finding the top corner.

And the Exiles were thankful to centre-back Declan Drysdale 11 minutes into the second half as he produced a goal-saving block to deny Lewis Richardson the opener from close range.

The visitors did not have to wait much longer to break the deadlock, however, as Bryn Morris beat Townsend with a thumping free-kick from 30 yards in the 63rd minute.

Cameron Norman thought he had levelled for Newport but his header was cleared off the line by Gavan Holohan three minutes later.

Clifton sealed the win seven minutes from time with a smart finish, wrong-footing Townsend from inside the box.